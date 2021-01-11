Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.42 ($108.73).

AIR stock opened at €90.10 ($106.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.75. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

