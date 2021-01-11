AirSwap Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

