Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 4,168 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $61.58. 1,378,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

