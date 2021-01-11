Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $387.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $394.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.39.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $229.28 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.40. The company has a market capitalization of $620.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.