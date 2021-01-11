AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.