Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Huntington National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $34.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,763.47. 57,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,880. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,761.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,599.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

