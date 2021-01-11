Amoveo Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $14.83 or 0.00046899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,433.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

