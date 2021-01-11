Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $189.21 million and $20.02 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 375,781,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,578,073 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

