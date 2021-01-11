Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.23. 836,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after buying an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

