Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after buying an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,144. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.