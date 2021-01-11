Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.40 Million

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report sales of $137.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.80 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $137.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $546.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.85 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.