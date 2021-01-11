Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.