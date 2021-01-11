Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.71. 22,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 25.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.