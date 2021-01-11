Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $88.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $90.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $372.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luxfer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 61.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

