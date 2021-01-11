Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/11/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/8/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/7/2021 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/31/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/22/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/17/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/30/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,827,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,767,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
