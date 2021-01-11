Analysts Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 294,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 33.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $745.95 million, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

