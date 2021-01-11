Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.