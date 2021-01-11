Analysts Set Expectations for Wyndham Destinations, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.51.

Shares of WYND opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.38 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.