Analysts Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Target Price at $25.75

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FRLN opened at $17.75 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

