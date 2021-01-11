Analyzing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.9% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Superconductor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.17 -$62.92 million ($1.06) -21.15 Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 4.84 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

Superconductor Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EchoStar and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.71%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar -7.41% -3.72% -1.93% Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89%

Summary

EchoStar beats Superconductor Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

