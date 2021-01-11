Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $71.46 on Monday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,721,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,479,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after buying an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.