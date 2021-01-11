apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $688,389.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.