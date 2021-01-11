Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

