Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $918,039,000 after acquiring an additional 414,962 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 137.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $212.89. 7,235,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,185,128. The company has a market cap of $414.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

