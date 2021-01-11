Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.54. 20,916,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,337,348. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $209.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.