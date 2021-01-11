Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,707,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,950,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

