Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,629. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

