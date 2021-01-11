Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 57,768 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,768 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.02 on Monday. 524,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,144. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

