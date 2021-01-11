ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

