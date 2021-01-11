Atheios (ATH) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 68.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $23,198.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,616.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.48 or 0.03083234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $480.16 or 0.01428323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00397706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00560696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00460877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00284020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00021820 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.