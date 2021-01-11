Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0988 on Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,766.86 or 1.00907066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013440 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045494 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.