Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $529,183.11 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $529,183.11 and approximately $103,680.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00322608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.26 or 0.03702623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.