Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 2,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,040. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

