B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $33.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.68 million and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.28.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

