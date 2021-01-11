Banano Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $13,457.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

