Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $197.86 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00023591 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166.19 million and $197.86 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

