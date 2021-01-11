Bank of America Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Underperform

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

ALSN opened at $42.55 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,920,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518,823 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

