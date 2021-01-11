Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKIMF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.