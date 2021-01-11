Barclays Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $460.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $378.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.42.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $441.13 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,340,210. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.