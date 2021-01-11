Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) PT Raised to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

CVE:BME opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

Get Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) alerts:

About Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.