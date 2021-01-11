Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) PT Raised to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.
CVE:BME opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.
About Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V)
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.