Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.25

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $376.41 million and approximately $292.86 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,780,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

