Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & Respiri (OTCMKTS:KMLXF) Critical Review

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Respiri (OTCMKTS:KMLXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Respiri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 6 0 2.50 Respiri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.73%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Respiri.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Respiri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.45 $5.50 billion $8.30 10.42 Respiri $740,000.00 N/A -$6.06 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Respiri.

Volatility & Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Respiri has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Respiri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60% Respiri N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Respiri on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Respiri

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes, medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company produces and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, a mobile app, which has asthma management diary, medication usage and reminders, and symptoms and triggers to help asthma sufferers; and Wholter, a device for home ambulatory recording of nocturnal wheeze and cough. The company also offers PulmoTrack, a computerized wheeze detection product designed for hospital/clinical based real-time monitoring of wheeze and cough in the management of acute asthma in the ER and ICU, and for pediatric pulmonary function testing and sleep labs. The company was formerly known as iSonea Limited and changed its name to Respiri Limited in December 2015. Respiri Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

