Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an underpeform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$493.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

