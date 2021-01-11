Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $69.37 or 0.00205076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $61,170.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015999 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.