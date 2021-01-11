Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 325 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 363.86.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

