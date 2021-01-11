BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.99 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

