BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
