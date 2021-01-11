Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Raised to $27.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $22.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

