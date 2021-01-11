Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.05. Birks Group shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 4,294 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.