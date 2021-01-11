bitCNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $41.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00113569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.03 or 0.88288346 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

